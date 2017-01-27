Five most expensive schools in India

Woodstock School, Mussoorie, Uttrakhand-

Fees- Rs 8-9 lakhs

The Woodstock school is a private, unaided, non-profit institution holding Christian minority status in India. Situated on the picturesque foothills of the Himalayas, this school is well equipped, covering an area of 250 acres with its library, laboratories and fitness centres. It is a center for cutural exchange and is an accredited, co-educational, residential, international school. (source: woodstockschool.in)

Ecole Mondiale World School, Mumbai-

Fees- Rs 6-11 lakhs

This school declares itself to be the first International School in Mumbai authorised to offer three programs of PYP, MYP and DP. It has facilities like auditoriums, game rooms, dance and drama studios, swimming pools, science laboratories and sport grounds. This school ensures that the students recieve education that emphasis learning by doing and creating a balance between liberal arts and sciences. (source: woodstockschool.in)

Doon School, Dehradun, Uttrakhand-

Fees- Rs 9,70,000

This boys-only independent boarding school has both an art school and and a media school, which include facilities like auditoriums, and film studios. The schools houses roughly 500 pupils aged 13 to 18 and is modelled on the British public schools. (source: doonschool.com)

Scindia School, Gwalior-

Fees- around Rs 7,70,000

This school is situated in the grand Gwalior Fort. Established in 1897, this boys boarding school has some renowned alumni like Salman Khan, Nitin Mukesh and Anurag Kashyap. It is known for its IT facilities, multipurpose gyms, medical healthcare centres and computer centres. (source: scindia.edu)