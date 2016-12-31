Top entrance exams to watch out for in 2017

As another year comes to a close, students everywhere have their eyes peeled for opportunities. Here are some of the most crucial entrances to be held in the first few months of 2017. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)



XAT January 2017 exam: January 8, 2017.

XAT is the second most popular management entrance examination after CAT. It is conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur on behalf of Xavier Association of Management Institutes.



CBSE UGC NET 2017: January 22, 2017.

Every year, on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC), CBSE conducts the examination. The candidates who qualify for the award of junior research fellowship are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible for assistant professor. The examination will be held in 84 subjects at 90 selected cities across the country. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)



CMAT 2017: January 28 and January 29, 2017.

The Common Management Admissions Test is a national-level MBA admission test which was launched to reduce the physical, mental and financial stress of students in attending multiple entrance examinations conducted by the institutions for admission to management programmes. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)



IBPS SO (CRP SPL-VI) 2017: January 28 and 29, 2017.

About 20 banks are participating in the common recruitment process undertaken by the IBPS. While the exam will be conducted by IBPS, interviews will be conducted by the participating organisations and coordinated by the nodal bank in each state/ UT. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)



WBPSC Civil Services Executive exam 2017: For the recruitment, the qualifying examination will be held in select districts of the state on January 29. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)



Karnataka IInd PUC 2017 exam: March 9- March 27, 2017.

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka. The first paper of Biology and History will be held on March 9 and will conclude with English paper on March 27. (Express photo by Sumit Malhotra)



IIT JEE Mains 2017: April 2, 2017.

Last date to register- January 16, 2017 The JEE Mains are held to admit candidates to engineering courses in institutes such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), across the country. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)



WBJEE 2017: April 23, 2017.

Registration begins- January 5, 2017.

The WBJEEB was set up in 1962 in order to hold common entrance exams for admission to the undergraduate level engineering courses in the state. For the academic session of 2016–2017, the board will conduct the entrance test for admission to Medical, Dental, Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in Universities, Government Colleges and Self Financed Institutes of West Bengal. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)



KEAM 2017: April 24 and April 25, 2017.

Those who seek admission in the various engineering courses in Kerala have to appear for and qualify in KEAM 2017. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)



