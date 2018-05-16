3 / 4

The overall pass percentage is 91.1 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys by registering 94.1 per cent while boys have scored 87.7 per cent. A total of 6754 schools scores 100 per cent results with Virudhnagar tops among districts securing 97 per cent. Erode is at second place with 96.3 per cent.

