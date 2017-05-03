Telangana SSC class 10th results 2017: Girls outperform boys, check your scores here

The overall pass percentage this year is 84.15%. The pass percentage of boys in the Telangana State SSC exams 2017 is 82.95% and the pass percentage of girls this year for TS SSC exams is 85.37%



The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has announced the results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam 2017 at 4 pm on Wednesday. A total of 5,38,226 students have given the SSC exam this year! Here's how to download the results sheet.



STEPS TO DOWNLOAD TELANGANA SSC RESULTS 2017:

i) Visit the official website – bse.telangana.gov.in and examresults.net



ii) Under the results section, click on SSC 2017 results. A new page will open.



iii) Enter roll number and other details. The results will be displayed.



