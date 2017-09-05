Teacher’s Day: Six teachers from popular books who we wish were real

Everyone has a favourite teachers whom we compare to our favourite fictional heroes. Here are some teachers from popular books who inspire not only the main characters, but also the readers:

Jennifer Honey- Among the the teachers in childrens' classics in Miss Honey, a gentle, kind teacher in Roald Dahl's Matilda. She was empathetic towards the children who suffered under the scary headmistress Agatha Trunchbull. She even tried to teach her students a higher level curriculum in secret. She modelled herself as the adult that misfortuned and special students like Matilda could depend on.



Read | Teachers Day: Why do we celebrate it on September 5?

Remus Lupin- Among all the professors at Hogwarts in JK Rowling's Harry Potter series, it is Lupin who brings about the most attention in class. Unlike other professors of the Dark Art before and after him, he actually manages to teach the curriculum in a fun and interesting manner. Outside of the classroom, he is also a brave warrior and a father-figure to Potter.



Miss Temple- In the dreary world of Jane Eyre (a novel by Charlotte Bronte), Miss Temple cuts across the dull and almost-unlivable condisions at Lowood School as a strong, intelligent woman who knows how to handle tough situations. To Jane and her closest friend, Helen Burns, Miss Temple is the dependable adult figure who mentors them and makes the gloomy days brighter by engaging them in interesting conversations.



Murial Stacy- In Anne of the Green Gables by LM Montgomery, "Miss Stacy" appeared as a new teacher who replaced the "boring and crude Mr Teddy Philips" at a local school in a small town called Avonlea. Although her teaching methods are seen as unconvensional, she is beloved by the students and makes sure to push them to achieve their best.



Bill- A ninth-grade English teacher in Stephen Chbosky's novel 'Perks of Being a Wallflower', Bill is one of the most popular teachers among the students. He recognises that the main character, Charlie, has a passion for reading and writing. The teacher then assigns the boy books and asks him to write articles on them. These assignments help the quiet, sensitive wallflower student to navigate his way through high school and difficult situations in real life.



