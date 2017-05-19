Tamil Nadu Class 10th 2017 results out, know how to check results

10th results 2017 Tamil Nadu: The Directorate of Government Examination has announced the results of the Tamil Nadu Class 10 Senior School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination on May 19. Last yaer the result was annpunced on May 25 and the overall pass percentage was 92.9 per cent.

10th results 2017 Tamil Nadu: Steps to check the results - Visit the official website, Click on the link 'TN SSLC results 2017', eEnter your registration number and date of birth. The results will be displayed. Check and save the result

Nearly 4.57 lakh students have sat for the exam that was held in March. About 12,000 teachers have evaluated the answer sheets this year.

