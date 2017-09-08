Only in Express
  • SSC CPO results 2017 declared, check SI, ASI, Delhi Police cutoff marks and merit list at ssc.nic.in

SSC CPO results 2017 declared, check SI, ASI, Delhi Police cutoff marks and merit list at ssc.nic.in

Published on September 8, 2017 10:02 am
  • ssc cpo result, ssc.nic.in, ssc, cpo results 2017, ssc mts admit card, ssc results 2017, ssc si result, ssc cpo result 2017, govt jobs

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the sub-inspector in Central Police Organisations (CPO) recruitment examination 2017 at ssc.nic.in.
    READ SSC SI CPO results 2017

  • ssc cpo result, ssc.nic.in, ssc, cpo results 2017, ssc mts admit card, ssc results 2017, ssc si result, ssc cpo result 2017, govt jobs

    The results were expected to release on September 9, 2017. The computer-based examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017(Paper-I) was held from July 1 to July 7.
    READ SSC SI CPO results 2017

  • ssc result 2017, www.mahresult.nic.in, mahresult 2017, ssc july exam result, ss result, 10th result, ssc supplementary results, mahresult.nic.in, education news

    A total of 5441 aspirants have cleared the exam. A total of 46864 male candidates appeared while 5441 female candidates have given the recruitment exam.
    READ SSC SI CPO results 2017

  • ssc cpo result, ssc.nic.in, ssc, cpo results 2017, ssc mts admit card, ssc results 2017, ssc si result, ssc cpo result 2017, govt jobs

    Cut-off for male category: For general category: 117.25, For SC: 7383, For ST: 3605, For OBC: 21284, For ex-servicemen: 3135
    READ SSC SI CPO results 2017

  • ssc cpo result, ssc.nic.in, ssc, cpo results 2017, ssc mts admit card, ssc results 2017, ssc si result, ssc cpo result 2017, govt jobs

    Cut-off for female category: For general category: 1722, For SC: 932, For ST: 376, For OBC: 2411
    READ SSC SI CPO results 2017

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express