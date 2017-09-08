SSC CPO results 2017 declared, check SI, ASI, Delhi Police cutoff marks and merit list at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the sub-inspector in Central Police Organisations (CPO) recruitment examination 2017 at ssc.nic.in.

The results were expected to release on September 9, 2017. The computer-based examination for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017(Paper-I) was held from July 1 to July 7.

A total of 5441 aspirants have cleared the exam. A total of 46864 male candidates appeared while 5441 female candidates have given the recruitment exam.

Cut-off for male category: For general category: 117.25, For SC: 7383, For ST: 3605, For OBC: 21284, For ex-servicemen: 3135

