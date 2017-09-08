SSC CGL 2017 answer keys out at ssc.nic.in, results on October 31

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 on October 31, 2017. It has on September 7 released the answer keys at ssc.nic.in.

READ SSC CGL answer keys, check online

A total of 30,26,599 candidates registered for the exam while over 14 lakh have appeared for the exam.

Those candidates who qualify Tier 1 exam will be called for Tier-II exam. SSC will take account of marks of the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.

