Only in Express

SSC CGL 2017 answer keys out at ssc.nic.in, results on October 31

Updated on September 8, 2017 11:07 am
  • ssc cgl, ssc cgl 2017, ssc.nic.in, cgl answer keys, ssc cgl answer keys, ssc cgl 2017 results, www.ssc.nic.in, govt jobs

    The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the result of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination, 2017 on October 31, 2017. It has on September 7 released the answer keys at ssc.nic.in.
    READ SSC CGL answer keys, check online

  • ssc cgl, ssc cgl 2017, ssc.nic.in, cgl answer keys, ssc cgl answer keys, ssc cgl 2017 results, www.ssc.nic.in, govt jobs

    A total of 30,26,599 candidates registered for the exam while over 14 lakh have appeared for the exam.
    READ SSC CGL answer keys, check online

  • ssc cgl, ssc cgl 2017, ssc.nic.in, cgl answer keys, ssc cgl answer keys, ssc cgl 2017 results, www.ssc.nic.in, govt jobs

    Those candidates who qualify Tier 1 exam will be called for Tier-II exam. SSC will take account of marks of the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III. Candidates have to pass all the tiers separately.
    READ SSC CGL answer keys, check online

  • ssc cgl, ssc cgl 2017, ssc.nic.in, cgl answer keys, ssc cgl answer keys, ssc cgl 2017 results, www.ssc.nic.in, govt jobs

    Candidates can submit the objections, if any, from September 7 to September 12 by 5 pm through online method by paying Rs 100 per answer.
    READ SSC CGL answer keys, check online

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express