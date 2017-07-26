SSC CGL 2017 admit cards out, download region-wise hall tickets

Steps to download SSC CGL 2017 admit card:

Step 1: Log on to the official regional website of the SSC

Step 2: On the top of the page, click on the “Admit Card” tab. A pop-up will open.

Step 3: From here, click on the regional link of your respective SSC region.

Step 4: The regional website will open. Here, click on the notification displaying “Click here to download your SSC CGL admit card”

Step 5: You will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as roll number or registration number etc., as required.

Step 6: Your admit card will be available when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.

Step 7: Download your admit card and take a print.



