SSC CGL 2017 admit cards out, download region-wise hall tickets
SSC CGL 2017: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 examination 2017 at ssc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from August 5 to August 24 this year.
SSC CGL 2017: The exam will include 25 questions each on general intelligence, reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude and English comprehension. No exam will be held on August 7, 13, 14 and 15.
Steps to download SSC CGL 2017 admit card:
Step 1: Log on to the official regional website of the SSC
Step 2: On the top of the page, click on the “Admit Card” tab. A pop-up will open.
Step 3: From here, click on the regional link of your respective SSC region.
Step 4: The regional website will open. Here, click on the notification displaying “Click here to download your SSC CGL admit card”
Step 5: You will be taken to a new page where you will have to enter your details such as roll number or registration number etc., as required.
Step 6: Your admit card will be available when you click on “Submit” after entering your details.
Step 7: Download your admit card and take a print.
SSC CGL 2017: The admit cards are available for the north east, madhya pradesh and northern regions. The SSC is yet to release the admit cards for eastern region (Kolkata), Karnataka-Kerala region, southern region, western region (mumbai), central region and the north wesern region.
SSC CGL 2017: With just a week left for the SSC CGL examination, we suggest candidates practice online mock tests as will help in calculating their speed. All the best!
