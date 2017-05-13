Punjab PSEB 12th class SSE 2017 results announced: See how students celebrate

PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the class 12 Senior Secondary Examination (SSE) 2017 and securing the top rank is Amisha Arora of RS Model senior secondary school in Ludhiana. She has managed to score 98.44 per cent in the PSEB SSE class 12 exams. She is closely by Prabhjot Joshi who has bagged the second rank with a 98.22 per cent and Ria of Tagore school, Gurdaspur, is third in the state with 98 per cent marks.



Read | PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Pass percentage lowest in three years

PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: The pass percentage this year stands at 62.36 per cent which is lower than the last three years. Last year, the PSEB class 12 results had a pass percentage of 76.77 per. Students who have appeared for the exam, can check the results for the same from the official website.



Read | PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Pass percentage lowest in three years

PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Last year, the results were declared on May 13 and the pass percentage stood at 76.77 per cent, which was higher than the previous year’s 76.24. About 2,44,487 students passed the 2016 exams out of the 3,18,453 students who appeared for the paper. Last year’s result also shows that girls scored a pass percent of 84.3 per cent, faring better than boys who scored 71.12 per cent.



Read | PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Pass percentage lowest in three years

Steps to download PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017:

- Go to the official website of PSEB (pseb.ac.in).

- Click on the link to the class 12 board results 2017.

- Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

- Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.



Read | PSEB 12th class SSE results 2017: Pass percentage lowest in three years