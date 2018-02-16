No matter what you choose as a career option you must give it your 100 per cent. The will to do something is a great motivator.
Different yoga asanas can help in relaxing the mind and easing up the nervousness which gives a positive energy reduces stress.
Do not compete with others, compete with yourself. Every student has his own potential.
Self-confidence comes by challenging ourselves and working hard. We should always think of improving ourselves.
One timetable or a schedule can’t be appropriate for the full year. It is essential to be flexible and make the best use of one’s time.
Concentration isn’t something that has to be specifically learnt. Every person does concentrate on something or the other during the day,
Don't take stress. Students leave no stone unturned during preparations but the stress makes them nervous and they forget what they want to write.
