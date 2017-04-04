NIRF ranking 2017: Top 10 universities in India

The HRD ministry on April 3, 2017 released the NIRF rankings for India's best Universities. Here are the top 10 universities in India according to the NIRF 2017 ranking. (source: Thinkstock)

10. Savitribai Phule Pune University- This university offers couses in various areas of Science, Commerce, Arts, Languages and Management Studies. Established in 1949 under the Poona University Act, the institution has 46 academic departments and 366 faculty members. (source: unipune.ac.in)



9. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham- This university has 1,683 faculty members 739 of whom are women. It also has more than 18,000 students who are a part of its 15 constituent schools. It is the youngest university to be awarded the 'A' grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). (source: amrita.edu)



8. University of Delhi- The DU has slipped from the sixth rank in 2016 to the 8th rank this year. The university came into being in 1881 with the founding of St Stephen’s College which was closely followed by the Hindu College in 1899 and Ramjas College in 1917. Currently, it has 16 faculties, 86 academic departments, 77 colleges and 5 other recognised institutes. (source: Express photo)



7. University of Hyderabad- Also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU), this university was founded in 1974. It has 46 different departments and centres, 12 schools of study, over 400 faculty and more than 5000 students. (source: uohyd.ac.in)



6. Anna University, Chennai- This university has a score of 79.31 per cent for graduation outcomes according to the NIRF. The University was formed in 1978 to bring together the well known technical institutions in the city including College of Engineering, Guindy in 1794, the Madras Institute of Technology , Chrompet in 1949 and the School of Architecture and Planning in 1957.



5. Jadavpur University- According to the NIRF ranking, this university has a 91.42 per cent score in graduation outcomes and 54.09 per cent in research and professional practice. HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had commented that this university had recieved the rank not for its "Afzal Guru slogans" but because of its work in science. (Express archive photo)



4. Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research- This institution has a 78.28 per cent score in teaching, learning and resources while its graduation coutcomes are as high as 68.79. (source: Facebook/JNCASR)



3. Banaras Hindu University- This university has a graduation outcome of 94.36 per cent according to the NIRF ranking. It also has a 44.01 per cent in perception, 62.97 per cent in outreach and inclusivity and 49.96 per cent in research and professional practice. (Express Photo by Anand singh)



2. Jawaharlal Nehru University- The HRD minister, Prakash Javadekar, has said that the ranking has nothing to do with student protests and political activities. It has, rather, been graded on the basis of its reseach work as an educational institution. The NIRF reports a 98.71 per cent graduate outcome for JNU and 82.40 in inclusivity and outreach. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)



