NEET 2017 timeline: From eligibility criteria, paper leak row to difficulty level, all you need to know

NEET: The Supreme Court has rapped CBSE for setting different questions for students who appeared for NEET in regional languages. The court has directed CBSE to ensure from next year, questions should be for all 10 languages.

READ NEET: Supreme Court directs CBSE for common question papers in all languages

In a annexure submitted by the CBSE, in NEET 2017, 100152 aspirants appeared in the vernacular language of which 30817 have qualified.

READ NEET: Supreme Court directs CBSE for common question papers in all languages

However, only one candidate has managed to score above 600 marks (out of 720) while under 501-600 marks category, 84 students have qualified.

READ NEET: Supreme Court directs CBSE for common question papers in all languages

To ensure secure exam, some centres took strict measures. From asking a female student to remove bra, ripping of sleeves of boys to removal of ornaments and footwear before the exams, which angered many students, parents and political parties (especially Tamil Nadu’s DMK).

READ NEET: Supreme Court directs CBSE for common question papers in all languages

There were arrests in Delhi and Patna over the alleged paper leaks in June-July. Students demanded re-test.

READ NEET: Supreme Court directs CBSE for common question papers in all languages