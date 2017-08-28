Mumbai University results 2017: Know what results are available and awaited

Mumbai University results 2017: The University of Mumbai released the results for the three year integrated Bachelors of Commerce (TYBCom) semester exams. About 432 of 477 results have now been declared after much delay. The scores are available for download on the official website.



Mumbai University results 2017: About 79,823 students had appeared for the TYBCom papers— 65,992 from semester 6 and 13,831 in semester 5 respectively. The pass percentage for semester 5 is at 60.92 per cent while that for semester 6 is at 65.56 per cent.



Mumbai University results 2017: The results are still awaited for some more courses including LLB, MMS and Bachelor of Education (Mechanical).



