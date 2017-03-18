University of Mumbai: A look at famous alumni over 160 years

BR Ambedkar- BR Ambedkar was the first Dalit to gain admission to Elphinstone College which is affiliated with the University of Mumbai. He went on to become a social reforment and an architect of the Constitution of India. (Express archive photo)

Aishwarya Rai- Actress and Miss World 1994, Aishwarya Rai is an alumnus of Mumbai University affliate Jai Hind College.

Anil Kakodkar- Anil Kakodkar is the Director of BARC and Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Atomic Energy. He graduated Mechanical Engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, University of Mumbai in 1963.

Chanda Kochhar- Chanda Kochhar is the CEO and Managing Director of ICICI Bank. She had graduated from Mumbai University's Jai Hind College.

John Abraham- John Abraham is another alumnus of Jai Hind College of the University of Mumbai where he had gained a bachelor's degree in economics. He went on to be a model and an actor.

Lara Dutta Lara Dutta had won the Miss Intercontinental in 1997 and Miss Universe in 2000. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in economics and a minor in communication.

LK Advani- Lal Krishna Advani is a senior leader of of the BJP. Before, he had served as the Minister of Home Affairs and as the Deputy Prime Minister of India. He had graduated with a degree in law from University of Mumbai.

Vidya Balan- Vidya Balan is a Bollywood actress who has won several national awards. She has pursued her master's from the University of Mumbai.

BN Srikrishna BN Srikrishna is a retired judge of the Indian Supreme Court, now the chairman of the Financial Sector Legislative Reforms Commission. He graduated from Elphinstone College, University of Mumbai, with a bachelors' in Science.

Vasundhara Raje Vasundhara Raje is the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan. She had graduated from Sophia College for Women University of Mumbai, with a degree in Economics and Political Science Honours. (Express Photo by Rohit Jain Paras)

Nissim Ezekiel Nissim Ezekiel is a major figure in Indian literature prominently known for his English poetry. He had graduated from the University of Mumbai in 1947 with a BA in English Literature. (Source: Facebook/Nissim Ezekiel)