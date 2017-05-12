Madhya Pradesh Board results released; these celebration photos will make your day

Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 exams 2017: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the results for the class 10 and 12 state board exam results 2017. The class 12 Higher Senior Secondary Certificate (HSSC) exams were conducted from February 1 to May 8, 2017 and about 20 lakh candidates appeared for both the class 10 and 12 papers, of whom over 7 lakh were from class 10. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results which were declared at 10. 30 on the official website.



Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 results 2017: This year, MP Board has received over 26,600 distress calls from students from February 1 to May 8, 2017. The students were stressed about the exams and the result declaration dates. The class 10 exams were conducted in the month of March.



Steps to download the Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 results 2017:

- Visit the official websites mentioned above.

- Click on the link ‘Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Exam Result – 2017’

- Enter your roll number and name. Click on submit

- The results will be displayed

- Check and save the results.



Madhya Pradesh HSC, HSSC class 10, 12 results 2017: The evaluation of answer sheets were completed by April 30. This year, for the first time, MPBSE introduced a unique Quick Response (QR) code that will help students access their mark sheets and school documents with a mobile app instead of carrying the original documents everywhere.



