Meet ISC topper 2017 Ananya Maiti and know her success mantra

Ananya Maity of Heritage School Kolkata was declared the national topper of the Class 12th exams. She scored whopping 99.5 per cent marks. Devesh Lakhotia from St. Xavier’s Collegiate School bagged the joint-second position with 99.25 per cent.

Her school principal, Seema Sapru, said Ananya has a flair for the arts and creative writing. “She is a very mature and well-behaved girl. She takes part in a lot of activities which involve writing. I have known her for the last nine years, and she is a good student. I am on cloud nine today,” she said.

Ananya, daughter of physician Chinmoy Kumar Maity, wants to pursue psychology in college. “I am really happy with the result. I did not expect to top the ISC,” said Ananya. Express photo by Partha Paul.

