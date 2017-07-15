NEET first allotment 2017 published: Here’s how to check result

NEET 2017: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the first allotment results for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2017. Here's how you can you can check.



Steps to check NEET 2017 first allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website for the MCC (mcc.nic.in)

Step 2: Click on the UG admissions portal and follow the link for the "all india quota counselling".

Step 3: Click on the notification for the first allotment results.

Step 4: Enter your details in the fields provided and search for your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out of the same for further reference.



NEET 2017: Candidates will be required to visit their allotted college to either accept the allotment and complete the formalities of admissions or submit their willingness to participate in the next round from July 16 to July 22.



