Want a job on Wall Street? Get admission in the world’s best business schools

The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, is the first collegiate business school established in 1881. It has 95,000 alumni, 5,000 students across 10 academic departments and 20 research centers. (source: anderson.ucla.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 73,634

Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, claims to be a global body of more than 51,000 accomplished alumni. This B-school offers MBA and PhD courses in management. ((source: michiganross.umich.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 67,668

Stern School of Business, NYU, has one of the most selective MBA programmes in the US.It has produced three nobel laureates and is ranked third in the world for its research productivity. (source: hbs.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 69,110

Columbia Business School, Columbia University, prides itself in developing leaders and builders through their MBA, PhD, and Executive Education programmes. The courses here are inspired by real time business environments and the currriculum is constantly evolving.(gsb.columbia.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 71,624

Graduate School of Business, Stanford University, is located at the heart of the Silicon Valley in San Fransisco. Alumni from the univesity have generated nearly $ 3 million the the US economy, thereby creating over 5 million jobs. About 92 per cent of the graduates in 2015 received job offers with a base salary of $ 130,000. (gsb.stanford.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 66,540

Sloan School of Management, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has more than 200 faculty members, 10 degree and non-degree programmes for undergraduates and 120,000 alumni in more than 90 countries.(mitsloan.mit.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 68,250

Haas School of Business, University of California at Berkeley, is the second oldest business school in the US. Two of its faculty members have earned Nobel prizes in Economics. (haas.berkeley.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 57,560

Harvard Business School, Harvard University, has more 83,200 alumni living in 171 countries. This B-school offers a full time MBA programme, executive education and doctoral programmes.(hbs.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 75,353

Ross School of Business, University of Michigan, strives to provide its students with the best opportunities for career advancement. The university aims to develop leaders, entrepreneurs, sustainablility, social impact and positive business. (michiganross.umich.edu)

Approximate tuition fees: $ 64,678