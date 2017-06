Maharashtra Board SSC 10th results 2017: Meet the toppers

Nikita Jadhav who scored 99.8% in SSC exam. She celebrates her success at Vashi in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo.

READ Maharashtra SSC result announced, 193 students score 100 per cent

Sanika Ranade from Thakur Vidya Mandir School in Kandivili got 100% in SSC result Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty

READ Maharashtra SSC result announced, 193 students score 100 per cent

Manali Pradhan who scored 99% in 10th class of SSC board, celebrates her success in Thane on Tuesday.Express Photo

READ Maharashtra SSC result announced, 193 students score 100 per cent