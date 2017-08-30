MSBSHSE SSC supplementary results 2017 declared, girls outperform boys

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary examination results were declared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at mahresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage 24.44 dipped this year; last year it was at 27.97.

A total of 125620 candidates registered out of which 124723 had given the SSC exam that was held in July 2017.

As many as 30488 students passed the exam. Among them, 20116 boys passed the supplementary exam while 10372 girls cleared it. However, the girls outperformed boys by scoring 28.25 pass percentage. Boys are at 22.86 per cent.

Among districts, Nagpur registered highest pass percentage at 31.10 with a total of 4832 students passing the exam out of total 15538. Of them 2773 are boys while 2059 are girl candidates.

