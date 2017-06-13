Maharashtra Board SSC 10th result 2017: Students celebrate with flying colours

SSC 10th result 2017: The wait for thousands of candidates is over as the Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) has announced the results on June 13. Over 17 lakh students have appeared for the exam out of whom 2.89 lakh students were registered to take SSC exams in Pune.



SSC 10th result 2017: To view their score, students have to visit the official websites at mahresult.nic.in or sscresult.mkcl.org. They have to keep their roll numbers handy so that the moment the website opens, they can enter their roll number and mother’s name. After submitting it, they can view their score.



SSC 10th result 2017: Among the districts, Konkan has registered the highest pass percentage with 96.18 while the second highest is Pune with 91.95 per cent. The overall pass percentage is 88.74 per cent which is a little lower in comparison with last year’s 89.56. (source: PTI)



SSC 10th result 2017: Students celebrated by lifiting their friends into the air.



SSC 10th result 2017: Students express their happiness about the result coloring their friends' faces.



