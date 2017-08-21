Maharashtra Board declares HSC July supplementary exam 2017 results at mahresults.nic.in, know how to check your result

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examination at mahresult.nic.in today.

To check HSC results 2017, log in to the official website and then click on HSC supplementary results 2017 link. Enter the roll number and other details and click on submit.

The overall pass percentage for supplementary exam is 24.96. The highest pass percentage is scored by Aurangabad district with 37 per cent while Pune stands at 25.89 and Mumbai at 18.74 per cent.

