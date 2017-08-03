KEA DCET 2017 results announced at kea.kar.nic.in, check document verification schedule

The result Diploma Common Entrance Test 2017 (DCET) is released at kea.kar.nic.in. Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had conducted the test on July 2.

DCET 2017: Log on to the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority, kea.kar.nic.in. Click on ‘DCET 2017’ . Another page will open where you will have to enter your DCET number. Your result will be displayed when you click on ‘submit’ or press ‘enter’

The display of seat matrix and fee structure for all disciplines will begin on August 8 after 2 pm. The candidates can apply for option entry from August 12 to 16 from 9 am onwards. The mock allotment result will release on August 16.

