Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2017 declared, know revaluation procedure here

Karnataka II PUC result 2017: The Department of Pre University Education Karnataka has declare the results for the Pre University Course (PUC) II supplementary exams 2017 on July 25 at results.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.

READ Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017 declared

The II PUC annual exams were conducted from March 9 to March 27 this year and about 6,84,247 candidates appeared for the exams.

READ Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017 declared

Those students who wish to apply for the revaluation can do it before August 3 by paying D1,260 per subject.

READ Karnataka II PUC supplementary results 2017 declared