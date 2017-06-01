Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan steal our heart at Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya’s first birthday party, see photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy in the gym losing pounds for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding. That doesn't mean she will give up on her time with son Taimur Ali Khan. The Udta Punjab actor already stated that she will strike a balance between work and motherhood. And we love what we have seen so far. The mother-son duo made their way to Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya's first birthday party. As Kareena reached holding Taimur in her arms, we lost our heart to this mother-son duo. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor Khan was in the car with her son Taimur, and the little Nawab looks adorable as he waves 'Hi', with his mom's help of course. With both of them twinning in blue, they made one adorable duo. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Tusshar Kapoor and son Laksshya happily posed for cameras. The adorable baby was surrounded by balloons on his first birthday bash. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Kareena Kapoor chose to go simple and looked comfortable in her casual avatar. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Aftab Shivdasani was also seen with his wife Nin Dusanj at the party. (Source: Photo by Varinder Chawla)