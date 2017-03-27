JIPMER 2017: Know how to fill application form

JIPMER has released the application forms for undergraduate examination to fill 200 seats in JIPMER Puducherry and JIPMER Karaikal. The exam will be held on June 4, 2017. The last date to submit the application form is by May 3 (5 pm). Application fee: JIPMER MBBS 2017 application form for general and OBC category candidate is Rs 1200. For SC/ST candidate, the fee is Rs 1000.

READ JIPMER MBBS 2017 exam: Application forms out; no age, attempt cap

To apply, the students need to register to the official website - jipmer.edu.in. They need to enter their full name and other details as mentioned in the form. Students should ensure to enter proper mobile number and email address as JIPMER will send login details on it.

READ JIPMER MBBS 2017 exam: Application forms out; no age, attempt cap

After registration, they will receive their user ID, password and login link on the registered email and mobile number. Once received, students should log in to complete the JIPMER 2017 application process.

READ JIPMER MBBS 2017 exam: Application forms out; no age, attempt cap

Student should carefully fill their name, father's name etc. Those belonging to reserved categories have to enter need to fill the required box. The students who are appearing for their Board exams this year can also fill the form.

READ JIPMER MBBS 2017 exam: Application forms out; no age, attempt cap

JIPMER will conduct the exam in 75 cities across India therefore check which centre suits you the best. Also upload your recent colour passport size photograph with light background. Ensure, when your photo is getting clicked, the student should hold a placard with his/ her name and date of taking photograph written on it. The photo must be taken on or after January 31, 2017.

READ JIPMER MBBS 2017 exam: Application forms out; no age, attempt cap