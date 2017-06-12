JEE Advanced result 2017: Here are the toppers, high scorers and their inspiring tales

JEE Advanced results 2017: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) advanced 2017 results on Sunday and Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula topped with a score of 339 out of 366.



JEE Advanced results 2017: Akshat Chugh, Pune's topper of CBSE class 12 exams 2017, has bagged the second rank in JEE Advanced this year. He has scored 446 out of 450 marks and now aims to secure his seat at IIT Bombay.



JEE Advanced results 2017: Among girls Ramya Narayanasamy has topped the JEE advanced exam. This year, The gender ratio of the successful candidates stands at 43,318 boys and 7137 girls (86 per cent boys and 14 per cent girls approximately).



JEE Advanced results 2017: With an all India rank of 20 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2017, Rahul Bharadwaj (17) emerged as the Mumbai topper. He scored 320 out of 366 in the JEE Advanced exam held on May 21. The son of a Navy sailor wants to pursue research in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



JEE Advanced results 2017: Beed-based Kiran Dapkar from Pune ranked first in the country in physically-disabled category of IIT-JEE (Advanced) 2017. Having one leg longer than the other, sitting for long hours to prepare for the exams had been the toughest task for the 18-year-old. “It is difficult for me to stay put at one place for several hours, but my teachers supported me throughout,” said Kiran.



JEE Advanced results 2017: The 16-year-old son of a samosa seller from Hyderabad secured the 64th rank. V Mohan Abhyas took the exam from IIT Roorkee zone and secured 339 marks. Mohan had secured the 6th rank in JEE Mains earlier. He had also topped the AP Eamcet and bagged the 5th spot in Telangana Eamcet.



JEE Advanced results 2017: Last year, Sunil Kumar (18) had failed to qualify for the JEE Advanced. But in the results of JEE Advanced declared on Sunday, Kumar, who comes from a humble background, secured 115 rank in OBC category and 881 in General category bagging 266 marks out of 366. He had scored 91.6 per cent marks in CBSE Class XII.



