JEE Advanced 2018: Pranav Goyal tops with 337, counselling begins June 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh: Rahul baba, we do not need to give you any account of works of BJP govt
- Connectivity with neighbourhood and in SCO region India's priority: PM
- Tejashwi calls brother Tej Pratap his guide, dismisses rumours of rift
- In Facebook post, woman IAS officer alleges sexual harassment by senior in Haryana
- SportsWomen's Asia Cup final: Bangladesh pull off thrilling last-ball finish to beat India
- EntertainmentEe Nagaraniki Emaindi trailer: A buddy comedy we can't wait to watch
- EntertainmentSanju song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh: Ranbir Kapoor portrays Sanjay Dutt's battle with drug addiction
- EntertainmentRajinikanth's Kaala is Pa Ranjith's redemption for Kabali
- EntertainmentBigg Boss Telugu 2: Nani to make TV debut today, these celebrities may enter the show
- SportsB'desh beat India to clinch maiden Asia Cup
- SportsCredit to bowlers for keeping us in the fight: Harmanpreet
- Sports'England in state of flux, rare opportunity for India'
- TechnologyApple Watch 3 LTE full review: This will change your lifestyle, but not everyone needs it
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy S9+ outsold iPhone X to become world's best-selling smartphone in April 2018: Counterpoint
- TechnologyOxygenOS 5.1.6 update for OnePlus 6 adds selfie portrait mode, battery placement in status bar, and more
- LifestyleMeghan Markle in romantic pink hues or Kate Middleton in cool blues: Who mesmerised at Trooping the Colour parade?
Advertisement