The topper Pranav Goyal gave up all forms of entertainment and hobbies for the past two years. He is an avid reader of Indian mythology. “I read mythology novels to de-stress. My favourite author is Amish Tripathi,” he said. “I still have a lot to achieve and learn. There’s so much more ahead of me, but I’m extremely happy. I knew I’d be among the top 10, but rank 1 came as a surprise,” he signed off. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)