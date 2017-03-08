International Women’s Day: India’s first women IAS officer, doctor; these women were ahead of their time

First woman (and first Indian) president of the United Nations General Assembly- Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit: At the Asian film society festival of Indian films in London Mrs Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit the Indian high commissionar with the famous Indian film star actress Nutan (R) and her actress sister Tanuja is interviewed by Aley Hasan for the BBC programme. BBC Photo

First Woman judge in Supreme Court- Meera Sahib Fatima Bibi Born in 1927, Fathima Beevi enrolled as an advocate in 1950. Justice M. Fathima Beevi was the first female judge to be appointed to the Supreme Court of India

First Woman Headmistress in school- Savitribai Phule (started first school for girls) Born in 1831, Phule started the first women’s school in India in 1848 along with her husband in Pune, Maharashtra. It was established to provide greater impetus to girl child education and empowerment among the female sex.

First Indian woman in space- Kalpana Chawla Kalpana Chawla was the first Indian woman in space. Though she lost her life in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster on February 1, 2003 but she remains an inspiration for all aspiring girl astronauts.

First Woman IPS Officer of India- Kiran Bedi Kiran Bedi is best known for her reforms in Tihar Jail which even international media covered. She was the first Indian woman to join the Indian Police Services.

First Indian Woman to win Booker Prize- Arundhati Roy In 1997, Arundhati Roy made India proud by winning the prestigious Booker prize for her brilliant and poetic novel "The God of Small Things" in 1997.

First Indian women doctor - Anandibai Joshee With the support of her husband, Anandibai Joshee became a doctor during a time when girl's education was not accepted. She was born in 1865 in an orthodox Brahmin family in Maharashtra and at the age of nine was married to a widower who was almost thrice her age. She went to USA in 1886 to attain a degree in medicine. (Picture for representation purpose