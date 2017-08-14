Independence Day: Quotes on education by freedom fighters

"Literacy is not the end of education not even the beginning. It is one of the means whereby man and women can be educated. Literacy in itself is no education. By education I mean an all round drawing out of the best in child and man–body mind and spirit."

~ Mahatma Gandhi

"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants , Food for the adults and Education for all."

~ Lala Lajpat Rai

"The backward classes have come to realize that after all education is the greatest material benefit for which they can fight. We may forego material benefits, we may forego material benefits of civilization, but we cannot forego our right and opportunities to reap the benefit of the highest education to the fullest extent. That the importance of this question from the point of view of the backward classes who have just realized that without education their existence is not safe."

~ BR Ambedkar

"Ignorance is always afraid of change."

~ Jawaharlal Nehru.