ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: Know how to download
ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the Company Secretary professional and executive programme exam results on August 25. The exam was held in the month of June.
ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: Bengaluru’s Ranjith Kumara Dasa Ramesh Babu has achieved AIR 1 while the second topper is Rishabh Raj Mehta in the professional programme exam. AIR 3 is secured by Aditi Nigam.
ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: In the ICSI executive programme, Puneeta Goyal of Delhi topped the executive programme of company secretaries while Prasanth Vemula and Ravi Krishnaiah malipeddi have registered second and their positions respectively.
Steps to download ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017:
Step 1: Go to the official website of ICSI
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Result and Download E-Mark Sheet’ link
Step 3: A new link will open. Enter your roll number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed. If needed, download and take a print out of the same for further reference.
All the best!
