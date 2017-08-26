ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: Know how to download

ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India released the Company Secretary professional and executive programme exam results on August 25. The exam was held in the month of June.



ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: Bengaluru’s Ranjith Kumara Dasa Ramesh Babu has achieved AIR 1 while the second topper is Rishabh Raj Mehta in the professional programme exam. AIR 3 is secured by Aditi Nigam.



ICSI CS professional, executive result 2017: In the ICSI executive programme, Puneeta Goyal of Delhi topped the executive programme of company secretaries while Prasanth Vemula and Ravi Krishnaiah malipeddi have registered second and their positions respectively.



