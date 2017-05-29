ICSE results 2017: Topper Muskan Abdullah Pathan secures 99.4 per cent, aspires to crack NEET

ICSE results 2017: Pune girl Muskan Abdullah Pathan emerged as the national topper at the Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations. She has grabbed All India Ranker number one rank by scoring 99.4 per cent. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)



Read | ICSE results 2017: Pune’s Muskan Pathan tops Class 10th exam, aspires to become a doctor

ICSE results 2017: An aspiring medical student whose mother Shakira Pathan is a doctor and father Abdullah is a software engineer, Muskan has already enrolled in a tutorial for preparation of NEET entrance which is two years later. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)



Read | ICSE results 2017: Pune’s Muskan Pathan tops Class 10th exam, aspires to become a doctor

ICSE results 2017: Her marks are as follows- English 99 marks, Hindi 97 marks, Social Studies 99 marks, Maths 100 marks, Science 99 marks and Commerce 100 marks. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)



Read | ICSE results 2017: Pune’s Muskan Pathan tops Class 10th exam, aspires to become a doctor