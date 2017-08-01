ICAI IPCC result 2017 declared at icaiexam.icai.org, know how to download
ICAI IPCC result 2017: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the result of the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) Examination at icaiexam.icai.org. The exam was held in May, 2017. IPCC is held after passing CPT exam. Those who clear the second level, that is, IPCC will have to complete articleship and CA final exam.
ICAI IPCC result 2017: The All India merit list of candidates securing a minimum of 55 per cent and above marks and up to the maximum of 50th Rank on all India basis will also be made available on the above website.
ICAI IPCC results 2017: How to check
Step 1: Go to the official websites ( icaiexam.icai.org)
Step 2: A new page will open
Step 3: Enter your registration number, exam name and other details
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen
