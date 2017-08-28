IBPS RRB VI officer scale 1 admit card 2017, here’s how to download

IBPS RRB: The admit card link of RRB exam has been activated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The exam starts from September 9 and the call letter can be downloaded from ibps.in. The last date to access the hall ticket is on September 16.

The Institute will conduct the preliminary exam scale 1 on September 9, 10, 16. The office assistant exam will be held on September 17, 23, 24 for a total of 15,068 posts.

IBPS has released the RRB 2017 examination notification for the annual recruitment process for Group -A Officers (Scale-I II & III) and Group -B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) jobs under CRP RRB VI in August.

