IBPS RRB VI officer scale 1 admit card 2017, here’s how to download
IBPS RRB: The admit card link of RRB exam has been activated by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The exam starts from September 9 and the call letter can be downloaded from ibps.in. The last date to access the hall ticket is on September 16.
The Institute will conduct the preliminary exam scale 1 on September 9, 10, 16. The office assistant exam will be held on September 17, 23, 24 for a total of 15,068 posts.
IBPS has released the RRB 2017 examination notification for the annual recruitment process for Group -A Officers (Scale-I II & III) and Group -B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) jobs under CRP RRB VI in August.
IBPS RRB call letter 2017: To download it, login to the official website. There's a link flashing 'RRB call letter released for preliminary exam'. Click on the IBPS admit card link. You will be taken to a new page where you have to enter your registration number, password, and a captcha code as shown in the image. Your call letter will be available when you click on “Login”. Download and take a print out.