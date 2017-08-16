IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017: Application portal open, know how to apply at ibps.in

IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the online registration process for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (PO) and Management Trainees (MT) on Wednesday. The last date to apply for the same is on September 5, 2017.



Read | IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017: Notification out, apply from August 16

Documents required to apply for IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017:

i) A scanned copy of your photograph, sized 4.5 x 3.5 cm.

ii) A scanned copy of signature (not in capitals)

iii) A valid personal email ID.

iv) Document required to pay the fee of Rs 600 (Rs 100 for reserved categories) online.



Read | IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017: Notification out, apply from August 16

Steps to apply for IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017:

- Go to the official website of IBPS (ibps.in)

- Click on the tab for CWE PO/MT.

- Click on the option for "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CWEPROBATIONARY OFFICERS/ MANAGEMENT TRAINEES (CWE-PO/MT-VII)".

- Follow the link that says “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION”.

- Fill in your details in the fields provided.

- Submit your application and save a copy for further reference.



Read | IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017: Notification out, apply from August 16