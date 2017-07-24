IBPS CRP RRB VI 2017: Registration starts, here’s how to apply at ibps.in

IBPS CRP RRB VI 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has started the application process for IBPS CPR RRB VI 2017 on Monday. Candidates can apply for Group -A Officers (Scale-I II & III) or Group -B Office Assistant (Multipurpose) in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) posts before August 14, 2017.



Read | IBPS RRB VI 2017: Registration process begins for Officer scale I, II, III and Multipurpose posts

Documents required for application to IBPS CRP RRB VI 2017:

1) Scanned photograph and signature ensuring that both the photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm) and signature adhere to the required specifications written in the notification. Make sure your signature shouldn’t be in the capital letters.

2) Aspirant need to have a valid personal email ID. It is here that the candidate will receive all important information like result etc. Keep it active till the declaration of results.

3) Keep all the important documents ready to make online payment of the requisite application fee/ intimation charges



Steps to apply for IBPS CRP RRB VI 2017:

- Go to the official website of IBPS (ibps.in)

- Click on the link that says "“CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs-OFFICERS (Scale-I, II and III)" or "CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP- RRBs- OFFICE ASSISTANT (Multipurpose)"

- Follow the link that says "CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION".

- Fill in your details in the fields provided, upload the necessary documents and sumbit your application form.

- Download the form and take a print out of the same for further reference.



IBPS CRP RRB VI 2017: The fee for both officers (scale I, II, III) and office assistants (multipurpose) is Rs 600 for the general category and Rs 100 for all reserved categories.



