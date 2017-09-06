IBPS Clerk 2017 notification out, apply for 7884 posts at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited banking aspirants to apply for the clerk exam 2017 for 7884 posts. Interested candidates can start applying from September 12.

IBPS will conduct the preliminary examination in December. The online exam will have two stages — preliminary and main. The provisional allotment of candidates is expected to release in April 2018.

A candidate must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

