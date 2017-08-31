HPTET 2017: JBT, Shastri admit card out, download at hbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit card for the JBT and SHASTRI Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2017 at hpbose.org. The examination will be held from September 3 to September 17.

The admit card have to be downloaded from the official website. It will not be sent to candidates separately by post. The admit card contains candidate’s name, roll number, photograph, signature, address of the examination centre, and test schedule.

HPTET 2017 admit card, here's how to download. Go to the official website mentioned above and on the homepage, click on TET 2017. Enter the required details and download and take a print out.

The qualifying candidates will receive the TET certificate that would remain valid for an appointment for seven years from the date of issuance.

