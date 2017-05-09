HPBOSE Class 10 results announced: Know how to check results at hpbose.org

HPBOSE class 10 results 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board has announced the Class 10th results today at 4:30 pm. This year’s pass percentage is 67.57 per cent. About 1,15, 311 students appeared in the exam and 76,855 have cleared it. As many as 16,564 have got the compartment. (source: PTI)



Read | Himachal Pradesh Class 10th results 2017 declared at hpbose.org

HPBOSE class 10 results 2017: The class 10 matriculation exams were conducted from March 4 to March 17, 2017 and nearly 1.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. The first exam was Hindi, which was followed by English, Social Science, Financial Literacy, Mathematics, Science and other subjects like languages and Arts. They were conducted from 8.45 am to 12 pm while the State Open School (SOS) exams were held from 1.45 pm to 5 pm.



Steps to download HPBOSE class 10 results 2017:

– Go to the official website for HPBOSE (hpbose.org and examresults.net).

– On the homepage, click on the notification for the results or go to the results page under students corner.

– Fill in the details in the fields provided and submit.

– Download the results sheet and take a print out of the same for further reference.



HPBOSE class 10 results 2017: Last year, girls bagged the top three slots at the Himachal Board exams with Akshima Thakur at the top position scoring 98.57 per cent. The second position was jointly shared by Lakita Khidtta and Ira Sharma (98.29 per cent).



