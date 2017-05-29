Gujarat Board: GSEB SSC results 2017 declared, know how to download results from gseb.org

SSC results 2017: The Gujarat Secondary And Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSHSEB) has annouced the results of SSC exams on its official websites – gseb.org and examresults.nic.in. The total pass percentage is 68.24 per cent.

READ GSEB SSC 10th results 2017 declared, pass percentage is 68.24

SSC results 2017: A total of 7,79,623 students registered for the exam out of which 7,75,013 had appeared. As many as 5,28,870 have passed the Class 10 exams that were held from March 15 to March 25, 2017 with the first paper being English or Gujarati.

READ GSEB SSC 10th results 2017 declared, pass percentage is 68.24

SSC results 2017: This year, the board had also arranged the examinations for 142 prisoners in the state.

READ GSEB SSC 10th results 2017 declared, pass percentage is 68.24