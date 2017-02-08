Latest government jobs to apply in 2017: Check application forms, eligibility and other details

Govenment jobs are the most sought after among people looking for employment. The following are some government jobs that have a large number of vacancies which candidates still have time to apply for. (source: Thinkstock)

Odisha OAVS recruitment 2017: The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan recently released the applications for 1165 principal and teaching posts in the state. The last date to apply is February 9, 2017.



UPPSC Staff Nurse exam 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has 3838 Staff Nurse (Male/Female) posts vacant. The last date to apply for the same is February 13, 2017.



GAIL recruitment: The Gas Authority of India Limited has 73 posts available for Executive Trainees in Chemical, Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Civil and Business Information System. The application process will be open until February 17, 2017.



Tamil Nadu MRB nurse recruitment: The Tamil Nadu's Medical Service Recruitment Board is hiring 2804 candidates for the posts of village health nurse and auxiliary nurse midwife. The last date to apply for the same is February 24, 2017.



HSSC constable recruitment 2017: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission is hiring Constables (General Duty) for 5532 posts (4500- male, 1032- female). The application process ends on February 28, 2017.



CRPF recruitment 2017: The Central Reserve Police Force is looking for drivers, fitters, buglers, tailors, Brass Band, Pipe Band, cobblers, carpenters, gardeners, painters, cooks, water carriers, washer, safai karamchari, barbers and hair dressers. Last date- March 1, 2017



