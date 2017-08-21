Latest government jobs to apply in 2017: Check posts for 12th pass, graduates in various central and state ministries

Landing a good job is a task in itself. Securing a government job is even more tough. Nevertheless, vacancies under the central and the state governments pop-up all the time. The following slides will guide you through some of the latest government job openings with large vacancies.



TSPSC forest officer recruitment 2017: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced 2,014 vacancies for forest beat officers, forest section officers and forest range officers. The last date to apply is September 12, 2017.



UPSC civil service exam 2017: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the main exams from October 28, 2017 to November 3, 2017. The detailed application form is available for download on the official website.



HSSC instructor recruitment 2017: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has called for applications for the posts of instructors in various fields including assistant, hair and skin care, dress making, cutting and sewing, Hindi language teachers, Hindi and English stenography and embroidery and needlework among others. There are about 1,378 posts available.



IBPS PO/ MT exam 2017: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released recruitment notification for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees in public sector banks. The online registration process will end on September 5, 2017.



