GATE 2018: Follow this 8-step guide to fill application forms

GATE 2018: IIT Guwahati has opened the link for applications to the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2018 for admission to post graduate courses in engineering at various IITs, NITs and Indian Institute of Science (IISc). The exam would be distributed over February 3 and 4, and February 10 and 11, 2018 and will be conducted for 23 subjects or papers. The following slides will demonstrate the application process for GATE.



GATE 2018: The first step is to click on the link to the application which would be available on the main page of the website (gate.iitg.ac.in). If you are registered, login. If you have not yet registered, follow the link to do so and login.



GATE 2018: Once you login, you will be provided a link to the GATE 2018 brochure. Read through the brochure carefully and click on the check that says "I hereby declare that..." and click on the button "Start GATE 2018 Application Form".



GATE 2018: A link to the eligibility criteria for each course would be provided. Go through the information and select the course for which you are eligible, followed by your choice of cities.



GATE 2018: Enter your phone number and email ID and verify them though an OTP. Fill in all the required details in the fields provided.



GATE 2018: Make sure to enter what form of ID proof you will upload along with other details. Fill in your permanent address in the fields provided.



GATE 2018: Upload all necessary documents following the instructions provided. Your photograph should be 3.5x4.5 cm and the final size should be between 2 kb and 200 kb.



