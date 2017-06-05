Exam toppers 2017: Know who scored the highest in CBSE, UPSC, ISC, ICSE and other national-level exams

Nandini KR has secured the first rank among all candidates who appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services exam 2017. With a score of 55.3, she is the third woman in a row to secure the top position in the UPSC exams following Ira Singhal in 2015 and Tina Dabi in 2016. Nandini got 1,120 marks (927 in main and 193 in interview) out of the total of 2,025.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the results of the Class 12 Board exams on May 28, 2017 and Raksha Gopal had bagged the first position with a score of 99.6 per cent. Clearing with the highest marks in the Arts stream and in the country, Raksha wants to pursue Political Science from Delhi University.



Kolkata's Ananya Maity became the topper among class 12 students this year when the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the 2017 ISC results. With a score of 99.5 per cent and wants to pursue psychology.



The Indian Certificate for Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 results 2017 were declared by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) and Muskan Abdulla Pathan has topped the exams with a score of 99.4 per cent.



West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) announced the results of Higher Secondary (Class 12th level) examination today, May 30. Archisman Panigrahi from Hooghly secured the first position with 99.2 per cent marks. “Self-study, hardwork and determination is the key to my success and I also attribute it to my parents, teachers and all my well wishers,” he said.



