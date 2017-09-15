Engineer’s Day: 5 inventions of 21st century changed the world

Skype: When most telephone companies were charging exorbitant fees for international calls, Skype was launched in 2003 that made all calls free. As per reports, within a month of its launch, it had been downloaded 500,000 time.

Youtube - Co-founded by Chad Hurley and Steve Chen in 2005, Youtube has revolutionised the way we share our videos. Within 18 months of its launch, Youtube became one of the highest trafficked website which was later sold to Google for $1.6 billion.

The Smartphone – An apple inspired Issac Newton to come up with law of gravity while in 2007, Steve Jobs, co-founder of Apple compnay launched iPhone — the first smartphone that had multi-touch capabilities. This cloud-connected master piece gave buyers choice to download multiple applications.

Kindle - It is probably the best thing that has happened to the reading community. At the time sales of books was a matter of concern for publishers, Kindle, launched in 2007, allowed book lovers to instantly buy books and read them.

