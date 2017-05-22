DU admissions: 10 famous alumni of Delhi University

The University of Delhi (DU) begins its admission process for undergraduate courses on May 22. As students wait eagerly to apply, they should know that they are not alone in this enduring process of getting a seat at this central university. DU has an array of famous students who graduated from its colleges. Here are some famous alumni of the university:



Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was a student of Ladies Shri Ram College of the University of Delhi from where she had graduated with a degree in politics. (source: Reuters)



One of Bollywood's most famous actor, Amitabh Bachchan, was a student at Kirorimal College at the University of Delhi.



Indian international cricketer Gautam Gambhir was a student at Hindu college, Delhi University. (source: PTI)



A retired IPS offcier and a member of the BJP, Kiran Bedi used to be a student at the Faculty of Law in University of Delhi.



Another popular Bollywood actor, Shah Rukh Khan, was a student at Hans Raj College, University of Delhi.



Writer Amitav Ghosh, author of the Ibis Trilogy and Shadow Lines, was a student at St Stephen's College of the University of Delhi.



Actress and director Konkana Sen Sharma had graduated with a degree in English from St Stephen's College of DU.



Novelist and Padma Vibhshan awardee Khushwant Singh was a student at St Stephen's College, University of Delhi.



Neha Dhupia, Femina Mill India 2002 and an actress who has starred in many Bollywood and regional language films, was a student at Jesus and Mary College. She had graduated from DU with an honours degree in History.



