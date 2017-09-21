Download IBPS PO 2017 admit card online at ibps.in, follow these steps

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the call letters for the preliminary exam for the post of Probationary Officers (PO)/ Management Trainees at ibps.in. The last date to download the hall ticket/ call letter is by October 14 and the exam begins from October 7.

To download the call letter, go to the official website and click on the IBPS PO/ MT call letter link. Then enter your registration number and download the admit card.

This year, the number of vacancies have gone down to nearly 60 per cent. However, the numbers are expected to release as about four banks yet to report any vacancy in the IBPS PO posts.

