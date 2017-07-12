DHE Odisha Plus Three 2nd merit list released at dheodisha.gov.in, check here

DHE Odisha has published the second round selection merit list for Plus Two admissions today at 11 am. The applicants can check DHE Odisha merit list from the official website - dheodisha.gov.in. The admission will begin from July 13 till July 14 and the third list will be out on July 18.

This is how you need to check merit list of DHE Odisha: Visit the official website, On the homepage, click on the DHE Odisha +3 result 2017 link, Enter your registration number, password and date of birth and your result will be displayed.

There are 30 Junior SAMS Nodal Colleges and 28 Degree SAMS Nodal Colleges for the academic session 2017-18.

