Delhi University: On Day 1, some curiosity, selfies and street play
Updated on July 21, 2017 11:29 am
-
At the Orientation on the first day at Delhi University's Hansraj College, students performed street play on ragging issue. Express photo by Abhinav Saha.
-
In Ramjas College, some girls take selfies in New Delhi. Express photo by Abhinav Saha.
-
There were directions marked at the Delhi University's north campus to help freshers. Express photo by Abhinav Saha.
-
Since seats are still vacant in popular colleges, students flocked for admission . Express photo by Praveen Khanna
